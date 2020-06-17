Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon calls out trolls after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says, 'social media is the fakest place'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, known for films like 'Kai Po Che!,' 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Chhichhore,' etc was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. After his demise, it came to light that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. After his demise, many came out on social media to talk about the importance of mental health, where there were some sections of people on social media writing about those who did not share their tributes on Instagram. The late actor's close friend and actress Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday took to her Instagram to share a long post against the trollers who consider social media grieving important. Not only this, she even wrote about how 'fake and toxic' the social media is and how it has now become the 'real world.'

Sharing the post on Instagram, Kriti wrote, "There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind.. A LOT! But for now this is all i wanna say!" Her message read, "Its strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place... and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new "Real" world... and the Real world has become "Fake."

Further, she wrote, "The blame game never ends...Stop talking bad about anyone at all...stop the gossiping...stop thinking you know it all, or by your opinion is the truth. Everyone is battling a fight you know NOTHING of. So know that any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any bitching, shows what YOU are, not what THEY are...And while most of us manage to ignore it or filter it or not get bothered by one nasty comment, it still subconsciously affects us, some more than others."

Have a look at her powerful post here:

Kriti, who has worked with Sushant in Dinesh Vijan's 2017 film Raabta, mourned at his tragic death and said she wished that she could have "fixed that something which was broke inside you". Taking to the photo-sharing application, she even shared some photos with the late actor and wrote alongside,"Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.".

Previously, her sister Nupur Sanon also shared her opinions about the constant social media trolling and wrote, "Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??"

Sushant's funeral took place at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai and was attended by his father KK Singh and other family members. Kriti also attended the final rites along with other celebrities like--Sharddha Kapoor, Ranveer Sorey, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Udit Narayan, etc.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kriti Sanon at Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation ceremony

Sushant's last venture was 'Chhichhore' in which he played the role of a sensitive, middle-aged father who resuscitates his son, after the young lad jumps off the window, shattered over flunking engineering entrance exams. His upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' happens to be an Indian adaptation of the book The Fault in Our Stars.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours).

