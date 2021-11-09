Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first joint public appearance since controversy, seen walking hand in hand

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINITASAMAN123 Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra walk hand in hand as they make first joint public appearance; see pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra were snapped together walking hand in hand on her holy pilgrimage to Dharamshala. This marks couple's first public appearance after Raj's arrest in pornography case and subsequent bail in September. However the actress did not post any pictures with Raj on her social media but their pictures from the temple visit are going viral on the internet.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits.

Check them out here:

The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her vacation where she can be seen doing yoga asanas in the lap of mother nature. Take a look:

Earlier, the actress had visited Vaishno Devi temple a few days before Raj got bail in the case. Shilpa recently also took a trip to Alibaug with her kids Samisha and Viaan-Raj but Raj did not accompany her on the trip.

After Raj’s arrest, Shilpa was subjected to online trolling. The actress later release an official statement aying, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

For the unversed, Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. In his plea, Raj Kundra had claimed that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case and that there was no a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge-sheet against him.

