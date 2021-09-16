Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Shilpa Shetty prays at Mata Vaishno Devi after chargesheet filed against husband Raj Kundra in porn case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings of the Lord recently. She prayed at the holy shrine amid the ongoing porn case of her businessman-husband Raj Kundra. Many pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see Shilpa taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there. Her pilgrimage visit comes at the same time when Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.

She arrived at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine on Wednesday, police officials said. Soon after arrival, Shetty, accompanied by police personnel, undertook the journey to the shrine on a horse, they said. She chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey. Talking to reporters, she said, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her.

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra. As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused in the case.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

