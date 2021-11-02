Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deletes Instagram, Twitter profiles. Here's how actress reacts

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The decision of deleting the social media applications comes days after he was granted bail in pornography films case. Raj's profiles don't show up after clicking his old Instagram and Twitter accounts. 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of his social media accounts.

After husband Raj Kundra decided to quit social media, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram stories and shared a note from a book on the 'wilderness of intuition'. The excerpt starts with a quote by Alan Alda, "You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself."

It further reads, "We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren’t perfect—but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined."

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

