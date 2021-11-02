Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BIGB/SHILPASHETTY/RUBINADILAIK Happy Dhanteras 2021: Big B, Shilpa Shetty to Rubina Dilaik, celebs extend heartfelt wishes on social media

November 2 this year is being celebrated as the festival of Dhanteras this year. Celebrated on the first day of the Diwali week, Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Several members from the Indian film fraternity took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras. Have a look at how celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty and Shefali Shah wished their fans.

"Dhanteras ki shubhkamnaye," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

Shilpa Shetty wished for everyone's good health this Dhanteras. "As the Festival of Lights begins... light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles... Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy," she wrote on Instagram.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini explained the significance of Dhanteras. "Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. Happy Dhanteras," she tweeted.

Marking the occasion, Shefali took to Instagram and wished everyone "the love, light and happiness always."

Rashami Desai posted a cute wish, "Happy Dhanteras Have fun but take good care of ur self Heart exclamation#rd."

Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Dhanteras, the auspicious day when Diwali begins, but beyond the gold and the materialistic objects for me my true ‘Dhan’ is my loved ones, my work that keeps me going, and all of you, my Insta family, who motivate me day in and day out. Cherish your true ‘Dhan’. Wish you all a very Happy Dhanteras! ‍‍‍ #diwali #dhanteras #familytime #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal @jigishraval."

Actor Rubina Dilaik, too, wished everyone a happy and prosperous Dhanteras. "Happy Dhanteras....... Maa Laxmi aap sabhi ko Dhan Daulat aur acha sawasth dein," she posted on Instagram.

Happy Dhanteras everyone!