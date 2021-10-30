Shilpa Shetty has Bollywood hair crush and it’s none other than evergreen Dimple Kapadia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Known for donning various hats including actress, entrepreneur and wellness enthusiast, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true advocate of natural living and has set an example through her lifestyle choices. Shilpa, who has been the talk of the town for making a big comeback to the movies after 14 long years recently got candid about her hair and beauty secrets. The actress spilled the beans about her Bollywood hair crush, fitness routine etc. When asked about her secret to staying youthful, the actress emphasised on the importance of harnessing the power of natural ingredients. “Nutrition is very important. I have 8 soaked almonds and walnuts in a day. A good hair care routine, like deep conditioning the hair frequently and making sure that my scalp is sweat-free and clean, using a suitable shampoo,” she pointed out.

When asked about the Bollywood actress that she’s envious of for their fabulous hair, the ‘Chura ke dil mera’ diva, who is also the brand ambassador of Godrej Nupur Henna revealed that she loves Dimple Kapadia's hair.

The actress is also known to be a yoga enthusiast. Shilpa can’t recommend this enough for overall well-being. “Time has proven that Yoga is very beneficial for skin and hair by enhancing blood circulation throughout the body. Certain asanas like Shirshasan and other forward-bending asanas strengthen the hair by activating the roots. Doing Yoga brings your body into a sense of calm, lowers stress, and brings hormones into a happy & healthier balance. When you are happy on the inside, it shows on the outside- giving you a radiant glow”, the actress shared.

On the work front, actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a judge for the talent-based show ‘Indias Got Talent. Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like ‘Super Dancer', ‘Nach Baliye' and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha'.