Shilpa Shetty announces break from social media: Everything looking the same

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, the Bollywood actress leaves her fans impressed with one or the other pictures or videos of herself. Be it promotional posts, photoshoots, vacations or yoga, she has done that all. Well, now it seems we won't be able to see all of that since the actress has bid a goodbye to her platforms. Yes, that's true! Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, the 'Dhadkan' actress announced that she is taking a break from social media and will return once she finds a new 'avatar.' Posting an all-black photo, the actress wrote show she is ‘bored of the monotony.'

Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption, "So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar." Have a look at the same here:

This has left not just us but also her fans shocked!

Shilpa, just recently caught everyone's attention when she announced her OTT debut. She will be joining Rohit Shetty's high octane OTT series 'Indian Police Force'. It is being touted as India's Biggest Action series titled 'Indian Police Force.'

Apart from Shilpa, the show also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Sharing her look, Shilpa wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic)."

Interestingly, Rohit will shine the spotlight on Delhi Police with the 'Indian Police Force'. The shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai and the series is expected to release next year on Amazon Prime Video.