Have you seen this childhood pic of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan's younger sister Saba is known for sharing priceless family moments of the Pataudis on Instagram every now and then. In her latest post on social media, fans were delighted to see the childhood avatars of siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara gives priceless expressions as she sits next to her younger brother Ibrahim. Sara gives shocking expressions as she is caught candid on camera. On the other hand, Ibrahim looks cute as a button as he dons a blue T-shirt and denim pants. He had a pair of tinted shades on which made him stand out. Sara is seen holding her little brother from his waist in a loving manner. She looks sweet in a white top and blue pants.

Taking to the captions, Saba wrote, “Siblings ..Again!!! Posers eh… photograph by Aunt ,obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha’Allah #auntylove #niece #nephew #love #all #innijaan #timtim #jehjaan #iggy (sic).”

Sara has been working on a couple of films. One is yet untitled opposite Vicky Kaushal and the other is gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey. Ibrahim, meanwhile, is working as an Assistant Director in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is set for release in February 2023.

Saba also shared a cute pic of siblings Taimur and Jeh, the two sons of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur and jeh's expressions are priceless in the picture. It has been going viral on social media and has got more than 28K likes on Instagram.