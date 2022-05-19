Adivi Sesh unfazed by box office clash between 'Major' & Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh's Major

Highlights Major is based on the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major, starring Adivi Sesh, will arrive in theatres worldwide on June 3

Actor and writer Adivi Sesh is unfazed by the prospect of a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' which is slated to release at the same time, June 3. Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' sets it up for a box office face-off with at least two other big ticket releases, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' which will be releasing in theatres on June 3. However, Sesh is confident that his film will emerge a winner at the box office.

At the song launch of 'Oh Isha' on Wednesday, Sesh was a picture of poise and humility when responding to a question on the topic. "I think practically speaking, we have the biggest film in Telugu, 'Vikram' is the biggest film in Tamil and 'Prithviraj' is the biggest film in Hindi but while there are big fish in the sea, we are the goldfish." ALSO READ: Major Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj launch Adivi Sesh's film trailer in 3 languages

About Major

'Major' is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, hero of the Mumbai terror attacks. It traces the inspirational journey of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11. The bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. In a collaborative effort to honour Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memories, superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the trailer of 'Major' in their respective languages. Actor Adivi Sesh recreates Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memories on his birth anniversary

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.