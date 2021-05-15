Radhe: Salman Khan's Bollywood stardom once again pulls maximum crowds, this time to OTT screens

Image Source : SALMAN KHAN FILMS Still of Salman Khan from Radhe

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and his stardom is unmatchable, something the actor has proven time and again. From having big box office openers to multiple films in the 100 crore club, fans have showered Salman with immense love. This time he has done it with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with yet another blockbuster opening. Even though the film had an OTT release instead of the big screens, he managed to break records like always. Salman Khan's incomparable popularity is often credited to pulling crowds in for a film and clearly, OTT is no obstacle for him.

Garnering more than 4.2 million views on its first day across platforms, the Salman Khan starrer has proven to be a mega-hit on its first day itself. Having released in the Pay Per View format on Zee5 and Zeeplex. The actor shared the same on Instagram and thanked fans for showering the film with much love. Wishing everyone a happy Eid, the actor wrote, "Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u."

Also read: Salman Khan thanks fans for making 'Radhe' most watched film on Day 1

Salman kept his commitment of releasing Radhe on Eid which came as a small token of happiness on the festive day giving the audiences a sense of continuity during these trying times. The Prabhudeva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman Khan, and Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Radhe also witnessed a theatrical release in over 40 countries. According to the reports in BoxOfficeIndia, Salman Khan's Radhe earned ₹4.39 crore on its opening day. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection numbers of Radhe. According to his adta, Radhe earned ₹35 lakh and ₹5.9 lakh in Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Also read: Radhe overseas box office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's action thriller earns Rs 4.3 crore

For more entertainment news click here!