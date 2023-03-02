Priyanka Chopra Jonas to feature in Assume Nothing book adaptation | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOURLYPRIYANKA Priyanka Chopra Jonas

After teasing fans with a teaser of her upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel', Priyanka Chopra Jonas hinted that something new is coming up. She is in talks with Amazon Studios about starring in a limited series Assume Nothing, based on Tanya Selvaratnam’s memoir of the same name. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka re-shared an article and captioned it, "Let's go!" She tagged Amazon Studios and her banner Purple Pebble Pictures on her Instagram story.

'Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence' book by Tanya Selvaratnam is all about the intimate abuse she faced while dating New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman - advocate for women's rights, prosecutor of Harvey Weinstein, which eventually led to his downfall. Priyanka will also be the executive producer along with Mary Rohlich under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is currently in talks to star in the adaptation. More details are yet to be disclosed.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Citadel.' While fans have been eagerly waiting for the spy thriller, the trailer of Citadel has been postponed. As per Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives, with scores of others injured.

It is unclear what exactly the contents of the trailer are but is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car. "Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said in a note to media.

For the unversed, 'Citadel' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Also, Priyanka will feature in the romantic comedy 'Love Again' opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year and she is supposed to begin filming 'Jee Le Zaraa' directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

