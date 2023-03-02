Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer delayed following Greece train crash? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's Citadel

While fans have been eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra's upcoming series, the trailer of Citadel has been postponed. The trailer of the global spy series from Anthony and Joe Russo was scheduled to release on March 2. Priyanka has been treating her fans by sharing glimpses of the spy thriller, which promises an action-packed journey.

Citadel Trailer Delay

As per Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives, with scores of others injured.

It is unclear what exactly the contents of the trailer are but is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car. "Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video said in a note to media.

About Citadel

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

In an interview, Priyanka had talked about her character and said "I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me."

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

