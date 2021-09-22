Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRABHAS Prabhas irked with Pooja Hegde's 'unprofessional behaviour?' Radhe Shyam producers clear air

Superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic saga Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated projects of the rceent times. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual film is all set to release on theatres on Makar Sankranti 2022. While everyone is super excited about its release, a latest report about an alleged rift between the lead stars has troubled many. Rumours doing rounds on internet claimed that 'Baahubali' star Prabhas was 'annoyed' with his leading lady for her 'unprofessional behaviour' on the sets. However, the producers of the project-- UV Creations have finally issued a clarification.

According to ETimes, "Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. These reports are completely baseless."

Not only this but the makers even quashed rumours about Pooja arriving late on the sets. The statement further read, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget."

Speaking about the film, it marks the very first collaboration between Prabhas and Pooja. The romantic drama is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The project also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Announcing the release date of Radhe Shyam alongwith a new poster and a caption reading, "Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

The teaser was shared by the actor with caption, "Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam..#ValentinesWithRS Releasing in cinemas on 30th July 2021." While Pooja tweeted, "This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July!"

Speaking about other projects, Prabhas has films like Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s 'Adipurush,' Prashanth Neel’s 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Salaar' in the pipeline.

While for Pooja, she will be seen in historical action film 'Acharya,' Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' and comedy 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh.