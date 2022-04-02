KGF Chapter 2: Yash says 'it's high time we stop classifying Indian cinema into sub-categories'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yash

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14. It is directed by Prashanth Neel

The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF (Kolar God Fields)’ stars Yash in lead role

The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF (Kolar God Fields)’ will be arriving on April 14. As the film hits theatres nationwide in two weeks, the KGF: Chapter 2's star cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, recently participated in a media interaction in New Delhi. During which the lead actor Yash aka 'Rocky' spoke about how the rein of pan India films is breaking the glass ceiling and becoming one of the reasons to unite people across the nation.

Yash said, "I think people have moved on. Its high time we have to understand that its one industry and stop classifying it into categories." "After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films with star cast from different film industries) in such a big way," he said in reference to the latest magnum opus releases including SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Sanjay Dutt look suave in casual; Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi are a sight to behold

The 36-year-old actor added, "If today I will make a film in Karnataka, or I will come to Bombay and make a film for every part of this country, if I'll make a film in Bombay, it just can't be a Hindi film. It will be an Indian film, so it's high time that we move on from this concept."

Meanwhile, releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The multilingual action drama also has Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. Also check: Fit in Fifties: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman to Anil Kapoor, actors whose six-pack abs will make go gaga