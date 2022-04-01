KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Sanjay Dutt look suave in casual; Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi are a sight to behold

Follow us on Image Source : KGF CHAPTER 2 KGF Chapter 2's team

The sequel of the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF (Kolar God Fields)’ is readying for its release. The fearless and stylish Rocky Bhai will be arriving on April 14 to take forward the story of KGF. As the film hits theatres nationwide in two weeks, the makers have organized an extensive promotional campaign as the cast travels to key Indian cities to talk about the film. Earlier today, the KGF: Chapter 2's star cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi and producer Ritesh Sidhwani participated in a media interaction in New Delhi. The team shared their views and experiences working for a huge, two-part movie like 'KGF'.

The explosive trailer of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ truly defined how this movie is going to be the biggest blockbuster of all time. The three-minute long trailer is sure to leave you with goosebumps. After the death of Garuda, Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) returns claiming his mines and Rocky Bhai aka Yash's throne is threatened again. The boy who promised all the riches in the world to his mother will fight till his last breath to claim what he believes is his own once again. Raveena Tandon as a political leader named Ramika Sen seems to play a major role in their fight. KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash's most awaited film is spectacle for fans! Raveena, Sanjay Dutt steal the show

After the trailer was unveiled, the audience went gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for. Watch the trailer here:

Releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The multilingual action drama also has Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. The music of 'KGF 2' is composed by Ravi Basrur.

