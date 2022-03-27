KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash's most awaited film is spectacle for fans! Raveena, Sanjay Dutt steal the show

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/HOMBALE FILMS KGF Chapter 2 will release on April 14

As KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers unveiled the trailer of the mega action entertainer on Sunday (March 27). The mega event was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The three-minute long trailer starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj is sure to leave you with goosebumps.

After the death of Garuda, Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) returns claiming his mines and Rocky Bhai aka Yash's throne is threatened again. The boy who promised all the riches in the world to his mother will fight till his last breath to claim what he believes is his own once again. Raveena Tandon as a political leader named Ramika Sen seems to play a major role in their fight.

The audience is going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for. Performances by superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have raised the expectations to another level altogether. The trailer redefines how this movie could be the biggest blockbuster of all time.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, the first instalment in the film franchise shattered Indian cinema records and expectations with KGF Chapter 1. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.