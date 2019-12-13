Karisma Kapoor charges up Flashback Friday feels with her latest Insta post

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture

Karisma Kapoor might be keeping away from films but that doesn’t mean she can be kept away from the limelight. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram feed and you will have little reason to be unimpressed. While she keeps her fans updated with her latest pictures, she also treats her fans with throwback pictures. The actress took a walk down the memory lanes keeping up the vibe of flashback Friday and shared a throwback picture of 18-year old herself. The picture in all probability looks from a shoot or promotional event.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Eyebrow game strong. Me at 18!"

This isn’t the first time Karisma has shared pictures from the past for her fans. She often takes to her Instagram and shares throwback pictures. Like, this picture of little Karishma posing with dad Randhir Kapoor for a cute picture.

Or this where Lolo poses with Kareena Kapoor

Or when Karisma Kapoor did her first dance with grandfather Raj Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor who became the first daughter of Kapoor Khandan to enter into films made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi at the age of 17. Karishma went on to become one of the most successful actresses of the 90s with hits like Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Paagal Hai, Jeet and others. Karishma will soon be making her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood. The actress has already wrapped up the shoot for the series and we can expect it to soon release on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALTBalaji.

Also read:

Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to pick her favorite grandkid among Taimur, Inaaya, Sara, Ibrahim

Rajinikanth's fans organise special prayers, community feasts on his 69th birthday​

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty​