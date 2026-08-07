Ravi Ashwin explores Hardik Pandya's possible move to KKR, asks Mumbai to demand two cricketers in return

Kolkata:

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that Mumbai Indians should seek a major return if they decide to trade captain Hardik Pandya. It is not being understood that three franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are heavily interested in the all-rounder, but the three-time champions could be slightly ahead in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians has come under scrutiny after the franchise endured another disappointing IPL campaign in 2026. The five-time champions finished ninth in the 10-team standings, with the team reaching the playoffs only once in three seasons under Pandya's leadership.

Ashwin, in the meantime, explored the possible trade options and said Mumbai must ensure any move improves their squad while also considering the impact on potential rivals. He believes that in case the five-time champions agree deal with KKR, it should be only if they get Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana in return.

“Don't count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talk is that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR will give away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition: getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik: Ashwin

Ashwin also highlighted the importance of assessing which team would benefit most from acquiring Pandya. He said a move to Kolkata could make KKR a significantly stronger side because of the batting depth the India all-rounder would provide.

“MI will also think about who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think about how they can ensure one of these teams doesn't leapfrog them," he added.

The trade discussions come as both teams linked with Pandya enter periods of change. Chennai Super Kings recently announced the end of Stephen Fleming's 18-year tenure as head coach, while Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing for the next phase following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.

Pandya's own performances in IPL 2026 added to the uncertainty surrounding his position. The all-rounder managed 206 runs and took four wickets in 10 matches during Mumbai's difficult season. He has not played competitive cricket since the completion of the tournament, increasing speculation about his future with the franchise and his next move.

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