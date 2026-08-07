India says govt had no role in Hasina press meet, tells US leaders Parliament will decide FCRA Bill

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that the Government of India had no involvement in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent press briefing, stressing that the event was organised entirely by a private media entity. Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government neither facilitated the event nor endorsed any of the views expressed during it, particularly those concerning Bangladesh's current government. "The government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity, and it does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh," Jaiswal added. The clarification came two days after Hasina's virtual media interaction drew attention in both India and Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh

During an audio-only virtual press conference on Wednesday (August 5), former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December despite the possibility of facing imprisonment or even a death sentence. In her first interaction with the media since leaving Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, amid massive anti-government protests, Hasina said she remained determined to restore democracy and put the country back on what she described as the "right track."

India dismisses criticism over FCRA legislation

Responding to criticism from a United States lawmaker over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), the MEA asserted that legislation passed by the Indian Parliament is purely an internal matter. Jaiswal emphasised that India's Parliament alone has the authority to frame and amend domestic laws, adding that several countries, including the United States, have regulations governing foreign funding. "We have seen the comments on FCRA. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of the country. I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds," he added.

MEA closely monitoring new defence partnerships

The MEA also commented on emerging defence cooperation in the region, including the defence pact signed between Somalia and Pakistan. When asked about the development, Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the situation but refrained from making any further observations. "We continue to closely follow the developments between Somalia and the other country that you mentioned. That is what I have to say," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also said India was watching developments related to the trilateral defence agreement involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."

India reiterates commitment to Africa partnership

Highlighting India's engagement with African nations, the MEA said the country continues to place high importance on its partnership with the continent. Speaking about Africa Day celebrations, Jaiswal noted that India observes the occasion every year to reaffirm its long-standing ties with African countries. "Yes, this was a big celebration. Each year, we celebrate our solidarity, support, and partnership with Africa with great enthusiasm. This time, the External Affairs Minister attended the Africa Day celebrations," he added.

Govt assures support for Indian seafarers in Gulf region

On the security of Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers amid regional tensions, the MEA said the safety of Indian nationals and maritime assets remains a top priority. Jaiswal said Indian missions across the Gulf region are in constant coordination with the Ministry of Shipping, maritime authorities and local governments to provide timely assistance whenever required. He added that Indian missions have been operating round-the-clock helplines for several months to support seafarers as well as other Indian nationals in need.

He further reiterated India's call for uninterrupted navigation through international waterways and urged all parties to avoid targeting civilian infrastructure, commercial vessels and seafarers. "Regarding the security of our vessels and our seafarers, it is a subject of high importance, and we attach high priority to the issue. Our missions across the Gulf region are in constant contact with the Ministry of Shipping, maritime authorities in those countries, and other authorities so that, whenever support is required for our seafarers or Indian-flagged vessels, they can provide it. In fact, they have been running 24/7 helplines so that anyone who needs support, not just seafarers, but others as well, can approach them. These 24/7 helplines have been operating for the last several months and continue to run. At the same time, while we are coordinating with the Ministry of Shipping and local authorities in West Asia and the Gulf region, we continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the free flow of commerce through international waterways. We also call upon all parties to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, civilians, commercial vessels, and seafarers," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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