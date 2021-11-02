'An indispensable friend,' Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan on birthday with priceless throwback pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday with priceless throwback pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. King Khan's fans and friends from the industry flooded the social media with sweet wishes for Badshah. On SRK's special day, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media and shared a series of priceless throwback pictures with the superstar. Calling him an indispensable friend, Karan wrote, "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life, my career and my very being."

"His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!" Karan added. Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, other celebs shower love on Badshah

Earlier, in the day, Malaika Arora showered Shah Rukh Khan with a heartfelt wish on his 56th birthday today. Taking to Instagram, Malaika walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

Expressing her love for Shah Rukh, Malaika wrote, "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one . Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk."

Like every year, ahead of king Khan's birthday, his home 'Mannat' has been decorated with lights. He has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make actor's birthday extra special. They have gathered outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan.

