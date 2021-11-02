Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, other celebs shower love on Badshah

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANAIKOMAGAN Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, other celebs shower love on King Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 56th birthday on Tuesday (November 2). As soon as the clock ticked 12, King Khan's fans and friends from the industry flooded the social media with sweet wishes for Bollywood's Badshah. On SRK's special day, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram handle and dropped a priceless picture with his 'Shah sir'. "Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua," the 'Doctor G' actor captioned the post. Mrunal Thakur also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Happy Birthday SRK".

Addressing SRK as 'Shah of entertainment,' actor Rahul Dev tweeted, "Here's wishing the 'Shah' of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday... #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan."

Like every year, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday his home 'Mannat' has been decorated with lights. He has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make actor's birthday extra special. They have gathered outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lights up on birthday eve, fans say 'Srk's birthday is a festival'

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to team up with Rajkumar Hirani. Writer Kanika Dhillon confirmed that the makers have locked the script of the film. Apart from this, the superstar is said to be shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film reportedly stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others.

He is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son. As per social media buzz, the yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role. however, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

