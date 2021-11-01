Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lights up on birthday eve, fans say 'Srk's birthday is a festival'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lights up on his birthday eve, fans say 'Srk's birthday is a festival'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be turning a year older tomorrow (November 2). Ahead of his birthday his home Mannat has been decorated with lights. The actor has been going through one of the most tough phase of his life as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case in Mumbai. However, he has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make Srk's birthday extra special.

Like each year, several fans have been gathering outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan.

In a video shared on social media platform, every floor of Shah Rukh Khan's house can be seen well lit up with twinkling fairy lights.

Several fans dropped their good wishes in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Mannat toh jannat ban gaya." Another said, "SRKs birthday is literally a festival."

After the news of Aryan's bail, the pictures of happy and relieved Shah Rukh posing with advocate Satish Maneshinde, and the legal team of Aryan surfaced online.

When Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan.

All this while, when Aryan was in jail, Shah Rukh Khan's fans showed their support. After the court released bail orders, excited fans reached SRK-Gauri Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' to celebrate the victory. They gathered outside the actor's residence in huge numbers and carried posters that read 'We always stand with SRK,' 'Welcome home prince Aryan Khan' and 'Truth always wins.'

For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan was granted bail last week after he spent nearly a month in the Arthur Road Jail. Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.