Sneak peek into Aishwarya Rai's poolside birthday celebration with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday (November 1). The actress took to Instagram and shared inside picture from her birthday celebration with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Sharing an adorable selfie Aishwarya wrote, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

Take a look:

Earlier Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished her beautiful wife and shared a picture of the actress. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.... "

By the look of the pictures it seems like Aishwarya had a poolside birthday celebration. Aaradhya and Aishwarya can be seen wearing flower tiara's as they pose for the picture together with Abhishek. In one of the pictures, a huge Happy Birthday with lights can be seen in the background.

Born in Mangalore, Aishwarya has held a prime position under the spotlight since the very inception of her acting career. She clinched the Miss World crown in 1994 and made her big silver screen debut with 'Iruvar' (1997). She tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Post-pregnancy, the star took a break from acting and returned to the big screen with films like 'Jazbaa' (2015), 'Sarbjit' (2016), 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) and 'Fanney Khan' (2018). Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'.