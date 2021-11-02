Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Priceless pictures of Gauri & superstar underlining their iconic love story

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Priceless pics of Gauri & superstar underlining their iconic love story

Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, rang in his 56th birthday on Tuesday (November 2). The king of romance who has won millions of hearts with his powerful acting and charming personality gave away his heart to Gauri Khan many years ago. However, last few days had been tough for the superstar as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case in Mumbai. But SRK and Gauri stood with and by each other during the phase. From being teenage sweethearts to one solid married couple, the duo has been standing together through each other's thick and thin.

The beautiful couple got hitched on October 25, 1991, and an interesting tale states that Shah Rukh had borrowed a suit from the costume department of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his special day. On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, here are some unseen and priceless pics of the Khan with his lovely wife which speak of their enigmatic chemistry.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Srk-Gauri Khan wedding picture

Meanwhile, like every year, Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday his home Mannat has been decorated with lights. He has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make actor's birthday extra special. They have gathered outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lights up on his birthday

For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was granted bail last week. The starkid along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

