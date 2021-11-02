Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Priceless pictures of Gauri & superstar underlining their iconic love story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got hitched on October 25, 1991, and an interesting tale states that the superstar had borrowed a suit from the costume department of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his special day. 

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 6:46 IST
Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, rang in his 56th birthday on Tuesday (November 2). The king of romance who has won millions of hearts with his powerful acting and charming personality gave away his heart to Gauri Khan many years ago. However, last few days had been tough for the superstar as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case in Mumbai. But SRK and Gauri stood with and by each other during the phase. From being teenage sweethearts to one solid married couple, the duo has been standing together through each other's thick and thin. 

The beautiful couple got hitched on October 25, 1991, and an interesting tale states that Shah Rukh had borrowed a suit from the costume department of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman for his special day. On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, here are some unseen and priceless pics of the Khan with his lovely wife which speak of their enigmatic chemistry.

Meanwhile, like every year, Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday his home Mannat has been decorated with lights. He has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make actor's birthday extra special. They have gathered outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood's King Khan. 

For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was granted bail last week. The starkid along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lights up on birthday eve, fans say 'Srk's birthday is a festival'

 

 

