Karan Johar has the sweetest birthday wish for his ‘silent support system’ Gauri Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is undeniably very close to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The filmmaker definitely enjoys a great bond with SRK but he also has a special connection with his wife Gauri Khan. The two have known each other since ages and have even worked together when Gauri designed the kids’ room in his house. On her birthday, KJo penned a beautiful birthday wish and called her a ‘silent support system’ in his life.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know...beautiful within and beautiful always ....and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations! She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life ( she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri! You don’t realise how much of a force you are in all our lives....shine on!! Happy birthday{“

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan have always been very appreciative of each others’ work. The duo met in Switzerland while shooting for the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. SRK introduced them and they have been friends since then.

Talking about Gauri Khan merging her world with that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, KJo earlier said in an interview, “I’ve seen her evolve from being an apparently aloof girl to now actively belonging to her husband’s world. I’ve seen her rooting for his films and being stressed and jittery pre-release just like any movie industry person’s family member would be. And in the last decade, she’s also come into her own in a whole new way.”

It is also said that Karan used to carry a picture of Gauri and Shah Rukh in his room. Karan claims that he stares at the picture as it gives him strength.

