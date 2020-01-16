Karan Johar introduces Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Check first look

Image Source : TWITTER Karan Johar introduces Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with the first look of his next film Shershaah as he rang into his 35th birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Marjaavaan, broke the internet as he unveiled the first posters of his next film which is a biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sharing the look, Sidharth wrote, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”

Karan Johar also treated netizens with poster of Shershaan and announced the release date of the film. It will hit the theaters on 3rd July, 2020. KJo rote, We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @SidMalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.” The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Sidharth had expressed his excitement to play the role earlier when he began the shooting of the film. Talking about the story, he had said, "It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from the south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film."

In September last year, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter to enlighten his fans about the need to keep the environment clean and set an example by making sure that the place is cleaned when he finished the shooting of Shershaah in Kargil. He wrote, “These are recent pictures of our shoot location post shoot here in #Kargil .Have always made sure that because of us the environment doesn't get polluted. Mother earth is equally precious to me”

For uninitiated, Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his exemplary courage during Kargil War. He martyred at a young age of 24.

