Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra reveals he failed ninth grade because of girls

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where he shared many unknown facts about his personal life. While revealing some of his secrets, the heartthrob of Bollywood said that he flunked standard ninth ''because of girls''. Yes, you read that right. The actor who had studied in an all-boys school couldn't stay away from teenage temptation and hence failed.

Talking about it on the show, Sidharth said, ''Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school," he said. Further, the actor even said that he would like to kidnap Taimur while Parineeti revealed that she admires Saif Ali Khan, hence, she would like to kidnap the Chef actor.

Sidharth, who takes pride in being from 'khata-peeta Punjabi family' even said that he can't stay without food for long and extreme hunger can change his mood.

On a related note, Sidharth and Parineeti, who first collaborated for 2014 rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee have reunited for this movie based on Pakadwa Vivah (kidnapping a groom to get him forcibly married) to avoid dowry. For unversed, Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh. It was Sidharth, who suggested this title to the makers.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi has a bunch of power-packed performers.

The trailer looks promising and we can see Sidharth nailing the Bihari accent. Talking about the film, the actor had earlier said, "I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film. The entire crew has worked really hard on this film''.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi will release on August 2.