Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHADEOL Is Hema Malini ill? Daughter Esha Deol debunks rumours

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has refuted rumours surrounding the health of her mother and actress Hema Malini, saying she is "fit and fine." Esha took to Twitter to issue the clarification after several reports suggesting Hema Malini's ill health surfaced on the net. "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine. The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern," she wrote on Sunday morning.

The veteran actor's fans were relieved after reading Esha's tweet. "God bless hemaji..lots of love to hemaji," wrote one, while another said: "Stay happy and healthy Deol family." Have a look at her tweet here:

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan recovering well in hospital; BMC declares Jalsa containment zone | Updates

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine 🧿 ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥️🙏🏼 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Hema on Sunday tweeted to wish for Amitabh Bachchan's good health after he shared that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. "Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely," she wrote in her tweet.

Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital later which he tweeted and gave information about his heath. He wrote, "This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested."

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test NEGATIVE for coronavirus

Soon, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also informed about his health and informed that he has also tested positive for the virus. He wrote, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage