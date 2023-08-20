Exploring Ameesha Patel's BIGGEST hits before 'Gadar 2'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amessha Patel's biggest hits

Ameesha Patel made her return to the big screens with Gadar 2 after a long gap of five years. The film is shattering every major box office record and also garnering applause from the audience. Fans are also showering much love on their Sakina and Tara Singh in Gadar 2 since they returned after 22 long years. The film is very close to crossing the Rs 400 crore mark in India and has already been termed an All-Time Blockbuster. But did you know, Gadar 2 is Ameesha Patel's career biggest hit but not the first one? We have listed down her biggest superhit films in over a two-decade-long film career.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai - The film was released in the year 2000 and was her debut Bollywood film. The film was also Hrithik Roshan's debut in Hindi cinema as an actor. The movie became a sensational blockbuster success and was also the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - The film also starring Sunny Deol in the lead role was a huge box office success. The actress reportedly bagged the role of Sakina after the makers auditioned nearly 500 girls. The movie became the highest-grossing Hindi film since Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which was released in 1994.

Humraaz - The musical romantic thriller film featured Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film grossed nearly Rs 30 crore at the box office and was declared a super hit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - The film starring Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, also featured Ameesha. Released in 2007, the film was one of the highest-grossers of the year.

Race 2 - The second installment of the Race franchise featured Ameesha Patel in a significant role. She replaced Sameera Reddy from the previous installment. The film grossed over Rs 150 crore and was declared a hit.

