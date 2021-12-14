Double XL: Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha advocate body positivity in first glimpse | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Double XL: Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha advocate body positivity in first glimpse

A woman is so much more beautiful and complex than just being judged by a number on a scale. That's the message conveyed by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in their film wrap teaser for Double XL. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. This will mark Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's first collaboration with each other. The two actors have often been fat-shamed and trolled for their appearances in real life as well. Both the stars took to their Instagram handles on Tuesday (December 14) to share the teaser of the film. They wrote in the caption, "Size Large… Sapne Extra Large! #DoubleXL. (Weight) Wait ends, Summer 2022! #baatmeinWAZANhai."

In the video clip, Huma introduces herself as Rajshri Trivedi from Meerut and Sonakshi as Saira Khanna from Delhi. The clip showcases several glimpses of other women having a good time.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section and lauded the actresses. Patralekhaa commented, "Wohooooooo." Lara Bhupathi said, "Sooo awesome!!" Tahira Kashyap, Anushka Ranjan, Zoa Morani were among a few others to congratulate them. One of the users wrote, "Toooooo good." Another said, "this looks sooo good! Keep on inspiring QUEENS."

The film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Elemen3 Entertainment. Elemen3 is a company formed by Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz. This is their first home production. The film is set to release in Summer 2022.

