Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Monday (November 1) told actress Huma Qureshi that she will be sending her a 'legal notice'. Well! to all Huma's fans there is nothing to worry about here as Sonakshi was only pulling her leg. The Dabangg actress teased Huma over her new picture she posted on Instagram. Re-sharing Huma's post on her Instagram stories, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, "Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice."

In the post, Huma Qureshi shared a picture of Sonakshi behind a mask. She wore a black outfit and kept her hair loose.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA 'Stop posting my...': Sonakshi Sinha threatens Huma Qureshi with legal notice

Huma shared the picture from her Halloween celebrations and wrote, "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights."

In no time her post was bombarded with reactions from fans and celebrities. Reacting to the post, Twinkle Khanna dropped a red heart emoji. Sonakshi commented, "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as your own."

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma's brother, reacted to Sonakshi's comment, "@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too)." Sonakshi replied, "@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she's pretty so she's using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand)."

