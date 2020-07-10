Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96 Director Mukesh Chhabra recalls starting Dil Bechara shoot two years ago

Mukesh Chhabra, the director of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, has taken to social media to reminisce the day they had begun shooting a couple of years ago. "9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya (how everything changed)" tweeted Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14, a month ahead of the release of his last film. Lead actress Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to remember her co-star Sushant.

"Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant and Sanjana, becoming Manny and Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their's, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24. The film's first song with be released today.

Director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. He elaborated on the song saying,"Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Watch Dil Bechara trailer here-

ALSO READ -

Dil Bechara Trailer Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer becomes Most Liked ever within 24-hours, beats Avenger Endgame

Dil Bechara Trailer Reaction Updates: Fans overwhelmed with emotions for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Sushant Singh Rajput wins hearts with his otherworldly charm in Dil Bechara trailer | PHOTOS

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage