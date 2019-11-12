Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s plan for first wedding anniversary includes Padmavathi Temple in Tirupati

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s plan for first wedding anniversary

Bollywood’s cutest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 14-15th this year. The couple got hitched in a lavish and beautiful ceremony at Lake Como in Italy last year and remained the talk of the town for many years. There is no denying that the couple likes to keep their personal lives private which is why their wedding ceremony witnessed only friends and family. For their first anniversary as well, the couple has decided to keep it simple and private.

According to our sources, DeepVeer, as fans like to call them, will head to Tirupati tomorrow and will then fly to Amritsar with their family for the celebrations. The report read, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.”

The source added, “On 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

Ranveer and Deepika had been dating for six years before they decided to tie the knot. While their relationship rumours were frequently ruling the headlines, the couple never opened their mouth on the same. However, after marriage, both the actors opened up about each other and claimed that marriage is the most beautiful thing they have experienced.

On the professional note, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83. This will be their first film together after marriage and fans are very excited about it. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia.

