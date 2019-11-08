'Kaam dhanda nahin hai kya?' Ranveer Singh slams trolls for calling him 'joker'

Ranveer Singh slammed his trolls for calling him joker

Ranveer Singh has been subjected to constant trolling because of his unconventional style and OTT dress sense. The trolls don't leave him alone even in his live Instagram chats. The firebrand actor, this time, decided to teach the trolls a lesson.

In his recent live video, the actor was constantly nagged by trolls who inundated his feature with comments like "Music band kar", "Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?" and some went on to call the actor 'joker' for his looks.

Ranveer Singh, however, was in no mood to spare the trolls and he slammed them for dropping nasty comments. He said, "Tum logon ko kuchh kaam dhanda nahin hain? Tum log kuchh aur jaake karo na mere life mein kyun aaye ho?"

Ranveer to haters 😂😂



Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don’t bother about the haters ❤️❤️



PS - also reply to some lovers na...apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena... pleaaase 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

The video is being shared by Ranveer Singh's fan clubs praising the actor for taking on the trolls.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83 -- based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Ranveer’s on-screen wife in the film.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.