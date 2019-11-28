Dabangg 3: Get ready to see Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva's 'jalwa' once again on Munna Badnaam Hua

The hit jodi of actor Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva is once again coming back through the much-awaited film of the year Dabangg 3 which is all set to hit theaters on December 20. The makers are these days busy in the promotions of the film by indulging the audience in various contestants and also sharing music tracks. Till now the music video of two songs Yu Karke and Hud Hud Dabangg have been released but the fans are eagerly waiting for the video of Munna Badnaam Hua which will have the actor and the director shaking legs together once again after their last song 'Mera Hi Jalwa.'

A report in Mid-Day stated that the song was to feature only the actor and Warina Hussain but it was later decided to take the game to the next level by deciding to bring on Prabhu Deva at the last moment for a dance-off. The news was confirmed by the dancing sensation who said, “Sharing screen space with him in Mera Hi Jalwa was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

The report further stated that as soon as Prabhu Deva's participation in the song was finalized, Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello started worked on the clothes they would wera. They will be seen wearing a black coloured funky jacket. Salman’s jacket will have a stained glass portrait of a king which would be the USP of the look. Coming back to the song, it will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and will be a peppy dance number.

Meanwhile, have a look at their old song here:

Dabangg 3 will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. The film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of Dabangg 3 trailer here:

