Anupam Kher takes first dose Covid-19 vaccine, thanks doctors, scientist & GOI for making it possible

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday informed his fans about getting vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19. The actor posted the update on Twitter. Anupam Kher uploaded a video that has him getting vaccinated at a medical facility, and thanked the medical staff and government of India for the vaccination.

"Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!" Kher's caption read.

Earlier, in the day, Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 65-year-old actor took to social media and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

"V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.

Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever and actor Satish Shah.

Known for his marvellous acting skills, Anupam Kher will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Kher recently turned 66. He began his birthday in style by having a breakfast party with children around his neighbourhood, who he calls his best friends. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing with the children in his apartment.

"What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday," Anupam Kher captioned the video keeping up with Bollywood's latest addiction to the "Pawri ho rahi hai" mashup.