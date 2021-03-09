After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19, Alia Bhatt home quarantined

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEFILMYOFFICIAL Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. The director was shooting for Alia Bhatt lead Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Reportedly, the filmmaker and the crew of the film have gone under home quarantine. While an official confirmation about the same is awaited, as per reports, the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is put on hold.

“SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the title role. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The film is Bhansali's 10th directorial and is set to release on July 30. The story revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi on Saturday, and a picture of the actor from the set is doing the rounds all through the day. In the image, Ajay is seen reading the script and Bhansali stands next to him.

Earlier in the day, actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19. She informed that the actor is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Share her son's health update, Neetu posted a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."