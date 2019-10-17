Amitabh Bachchan shares Karwa Chauth special photo with wife Jaya. But crops himself out

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo of Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan went through his archive to bring us a photo which is an absolute gold. The 77-year-old megastar shared a priceless photo of his wife Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth.

However, he cropped himself out in the photo. Big B even gave a reason to validate his act.

''The better half... Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant.... And therefore unseen,'' the caption read.

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Jaya Bachchan looks mesmerising in the greyscale photograph. Her smile is making her look more beautiful.

Amitabh and Jaya, who have shared screen space in movies such as Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer and Silsila, tied the knot in June 1973. In recent years, the duo appeared in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ki And Ka.

On the professional front, Big B has a couple of films in the pipeline. From Nagaraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra to Gulabo-Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Big B will be seen in a lot of promising films.

He will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

Big B's last release was a suspense-thriller titled Badla. Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. It successfully hit the Rs 100 crore mark.

