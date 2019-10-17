Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Amitabh Bachchan shares Karwa Chauth special photo with wife Jaya. But crops himself out

Big B shared a priceless photo of wife Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. Don't miss his witty caption.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 17:49 IST
Representative News Image

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo of Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan went through his archive to bring us a photo which is an absolute gold. The 77-year-old megastar shared a priceless photo of his wife Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth.

However, he cropped himself out in the photo. Big B even gave a reason to validate his act.

''The better half... Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant.... And therefore unseen,'' the caption read.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post without much ado.

Jaya Bachchan looks mesmerising in the greyscale photograph. Her smile is making her look more beautiful.

Amitabh and Jaya, who have shared screen space in movies such as Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer and Silsila, tied the knot in June 1973. In recent years, the duo appeared in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ki And Ka. 

Also read: Jaya Bachchan calls husband Amitabh Bachchan her kid in throwback video

On the professional front, Big B has a couple of films in the pipeline. From Nagaraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra to Gulabo-Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Big B will be seen in a lot of promising films.

He will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan visits hospital for routine checkup

Big B's last release was a suspense-thriller titled Badla. Sujoy Ghosh directorial Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. It successfully hit the Rs 100 crore mark.

