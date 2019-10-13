Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan calls husband Amitabh Bachchan her kid in throwback video, watch

An old video of Jaya Bachchan where the actress is seen calling husband Amitabh Bachchan her third kid has taken the internet by storm today. In the old interview, Jaya Bachchan was asked when will she make her comeback, the actress said that she had to raise three kids. By three kids she meant Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile Big B can be seen expressing disappointment on not being able to spend enough time with his kids."It’s embarrassing that I haven't been able to give my kids the time I want to. This age are very formative." However Jaya Bachchan defended him and said, "I see Amit spends a lot of time with the kids which is even reflective in their behaviours because most of their mannerisms seem to be influenced by their father."

Amitabh Bachchan last featured in courtroom drama, Badla with Taapsee Pannu. It was his second collaboration with Taapsee and it yet again proved to be successful. The Shah Rukh Khan production did amazing business and was loved by fans as well.

The actor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero film will feature Mouni Roy too. Other than that, he has been roped in for Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Jhund.

