Alia Bhatt is missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, here's her adorable coping mechanism!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been missing beau Ranbir Kapoor and on Wednesday the actress revealed how she copes up with it. She took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of selfies, writing, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings, (& make sure you take many selfies)." The 28-year-old actress can be seen sporting the Palm Angels' cap, which read: "High as your expectations." She styled it with a baggy black sweatshirt and black denim shorts. She kept her make-up simple and elegant.

Take a look:

Interestingly, in the background is a framed photo of Ranbir’s dogs Lionel and Nido. There's also another picture featuring Robert DeNiro from Taxi Driver.

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Naughty little possum."

On Monday, Alia treated her fans with a sun-kissed photo and a few words of wisdom. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses underneath a shade and a tree. Along with the image, she chose to add a catchy and meaningful caption. "Smile dream shine," Alia wrote.

On the professional front, Alia turned producer with her film "Darlings", where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah. She also has "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

Apart from this, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR" starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. The film is said to be based during India's freedom fight and traces the lives of two freedom fighters.

She will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action adventure "Brahmastra". The film is also said to have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

In addition, Karan Johar announced that he will be taking up the director's seat after 5 years for his new directorial, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

