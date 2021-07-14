Alia Bhatt shares sunset pic, fans ask if Ranbir Kapoor clicked it. Arjun Kapoor's epic reply takes the cake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt shares sunset pic, fans ask if Ranbir Kapoor clicked it. Don't miss Arjun Kapoor's reply

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday treated her fans and followers with an interesting picture of herself. Alia shared a dreamy photo at the backdrop of sunset. It's a silhouette of her back as she admires the view. Apart from the dreamy sunset in the picture what caught everyone's attention was her caption. In which the actress mentioned about her 'You' who clicked this beautiful picture.

The caption read, “All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures.”

Take a look:

Soon after Alia dropped the picture fans started their guess game. Many commented if her photographer is Ranbir Kapoor. One of the users wrote, “Sunset and RK I see.” The other commented, "Clicked by RK right?" Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now." But once again Arjun Kapoor's comment took the cake. He said, "Iss expensive photographer ko zyada use karna chahiye..."

In the picture, Alia can seen standing and gazing at the sunset. The sky has turned orange as the sun is setting down. Alia is wearing a white sweatshirt and pants. She kept her hair in pony style. The picture is taken from the back.

On the work front, Alia has recently signed a contract with one of the leading international talent management agencies, William Morris Agency (WME). The actor, who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year. She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Also read: Police complaint against Kareena Kapoor Khan for using word 'Bible' in title of her pregnancy book

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.