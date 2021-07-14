Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Police complaint against Kareena Kapoor Khan for using word 'Bible' in title of her pregnancy book

A Christian group has taken objection to the title of a book written by actress Kareena Kapoor and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others on Wednesday, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of the community, an official said. Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and publised by Juggernaut Books.

The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

Shinde has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint, but said no FIR has been filed.

Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

Kareena launched her book on July 9. Calling it her third child, the 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February this year, shared a series of posts to promote the book on social media. According to the actress, the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

Sharing her experience the actress posted a video and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

"In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS," she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The actress made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016 and welcome their second son in February this year.

-with PTI inputs