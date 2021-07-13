Sourav Ganguly confirms biopic, cricketer wants Ranbir Kapoor to play him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sourav Ganguly, Ranbir Kapoor

Lately, there have been rumours suggesting that a biopic is in the works based on the life of ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Now, Ganguly himself confirmed the same saying, there indeed is a film being planned on him and it will be made in Hindi. However, he did not reveal much about it. Reportedly the film in the scripting stage currently and the production house has had multiple meetings with Ganguly.

“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly told News18.

As of now, no actor has been finalised as to who will be playing him in the biopic, however, the report says that the former cricketer has recommended Ranbir Kapoor's name. There are two more actors on the list besides Kapoor. The film is said to cover aspects of the cricketer's life till he became BCCI president.

Don't miss these:

When late cricketer Yashpal Sharma spoke about Dilip Kumar's contribution to his career | VIDEO

Jatin Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma in Ranveer Singh's '83, pays tribute to late cricketer​

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is not the only sports personality to have a biopic made on him in the recent times. A biopic on former Indian captain Kapil Dev is also awaiting its release. Titles 83, the film tells the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led a then underdog Indian team to World Cup glory against all odds.

Also, there is Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's team.