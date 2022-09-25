Akshay Kumar to share 'special' update about Ram Setu tomorrow, pens thankful note for fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Ram Setu will be released on Diwali 2022

On the occasion of her daughter Nitara's birthday, Akshay Kumar announced that he will be sharing a special update about his upcoming film Ram Setu tomorrow. The actor also penned a long note thanking his fans for the Ramsetu poster edits and videos they shared on social media platforms. To sum it all up, he also attended the picture collages of the fan-made posters.

Akshay's daughter Nitara turned a year older on Sunday. To make this occasion special, Akshay penned a heartwarming note for Nitara on social media. Wishing his 'baby girl' on her birthday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a cute video with Nitara. In the video, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor can be seen walking in a desert while holding each other's hands.

Along with the video, he wrote a heartwarming message: "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today...my wish for you this birthday and always is...the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you."

Earlier, Akshay had shared the first look of Ram Setu on Twitter. He will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist and in the first look of the film, he is seen sporting a salt and pepper beard and long curly hair. Co-star Jacqueline Fernandez is also seen besides Akshay as he holds up a torch surrounded by dark. Akshay also announced that Ram Setu will be released on Diwali 2022. It is billed as an action-adventure-drama. It tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares drool-worthy look from Pathaan, raises temperature in shirtless photo

Produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021 but was put on hold after the actor and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Also read: Daughter's Day 2022: Mahesh Babu & wife Namrata Shirodkar pen adorable posts for Sitara | PICS

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far.

Latest Entertainment News