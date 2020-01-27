Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey will not clash with Bell Bottom, confirms the actor with new release date

Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll these days as he has multiple projects coming up. In the wake of the same, he announced the postponing of the release date of his project Bachchan Pandey on request of Aamir Khan. This led to confusion amongst his fans who started making memes on the actor for facing a clash with his own film Bell Bottom on the same day. Well now, Akshay has made another declaration of the new release date of Bell Bottom which will be April 2, 2021.

Akshay tweeted: "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but January 22, 2021, is not that day. Bell Bottoms will now release on April 2, 2021." The film was previously slated to release on January 22 which has now become the release date for the film directed by Farhad Samji.

On Monday, Akshay shared a new poster from his film Bachchan Pandey and wrote, "Anytime Aamir, we're all friends here. Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on January 22, 2021."

This came Aamir Khan's request to avoid a box office clash with Laal Singh Chaddha as he wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love, A."

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Coming back to the 'roller-coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom, it is directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

