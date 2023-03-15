Ajay Devgn's witty reply to fan asking him about Yug's Bollywood launch leaves internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn's Instagram upload with his son Yug Devgan

Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors who has been in the film industry for decades now and never fails to entertain his fans. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, ‘Bholaa'. He recently conducted an #AskBholaa session on Twitter to engage with his fans. His response to a question about his son Yug’s launch in Bollywood left fans in splits.

Conducting the Twitter session, Ajay tweeted, “Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa.” A fan wrote back to him, “Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when are you launching your son)? #AskBholaa.”

Replying to question, Ajay posted a hilarious answer. He shared, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Not sure about the launch but it would be a great deal if he eats his lunch on time).” “Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun,” he later wrapped up the quick chat.

Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood and has seen some of the most commercially successful films and has also skillfully crafted well with production and direction. Ajay married Kajol in February 1999 after dating since 1994. The two welcomed their first child, Nysa Devgan in 2003. Yug is their second child, born in September 2010. Both the kids are currently perusing their studies.

Talking about his upcoming film, Bhola is the remake of one of the most loved South films, ‘Kaithi.’ The film revolves around Bhola, a prisoner who is finally going back home after ten years to meet his daughter. The journey gets interesting when he is arrested mid-way. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn himself and this will be the actor’s fourth directorial venture. ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Runway 34’ have also been directed by the actor before.

