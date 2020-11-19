Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's 3D action-drama to hit the screens in August 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORPRABHAS Adipurush Release Date: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's 3D action-drama to hit the screen in August 2022

After introducing the protagonist and the antagonist of the film played by actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan respectively, the makers of the upcoming most-awaited film Adipurush unveiled the release date of the action drama. Fans have been waiting for the epic drama to hit the screens sooner and now the makers have sealed the date. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas revealed, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022" Yes, 11th August 2022 it is! The viewers will be able to witness the biggest battle between good and evil in 2022.

Soon after Prabhas announced that the makers have a surprise, fans were speculating that the name of the leading lady of the film will be unveiled. Till now, many names like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and others have popped up who can be seen playing the role of Sita in the film.

On Wednesday, Prabhas took to social media to share the logo of the film with his fans and left them excited by revealing that he will be making an official announcement related to the film today. He wrote, "7.11 am Tomorrow." The logo showed the film's name with a tagline, "Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil."

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday this year, the makers revealed that the superstar will be seen as the 'lethal and brutal' villain in the film. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush." On the other hand, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same poster and captioned it: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan"

In the 3D action drama Adipurush, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Ram while Saif will be seen as Ravan. It is a period drama set 7,000 years ago and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022. Director Om Raut said, "We needed a brilliant actor to play the strongest villain from our epic. And, who better than Saif to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him, and I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again."

About Prabhas, Raut was all praise and claimed that he was a perfect choice. "His entire persona, the calmness that he has. "His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film," he added.

Not much has been revealed about the film and how it will bring alive the greatest story of 'Victory of Good over Evil." Adding about the film, Om Raut had said, "It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It's one aspect of the epic saga, it's my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there."

