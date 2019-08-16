Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan comments on Akshay Kumar's presence in Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari are rejoicing the success and the grand opening of their movie. Released on August 15, 2019, Mission Mangal has been able to give a neck to neck competition to Batla House. The movie has been able to bag around Rs 28.50 crore on the first day of its release. A lot of focus has been laid on Mission Mangal being a women-centric movie, however, after watching it, fans find Akshay Kumar's role to be the most prominent one.

Talking about the same, Sonakshi Sinha in a recent interview said, "Jo bikta hai, woh bikta hai”. Not just her, Vidya Balan too spoke about her thoughts on Akshay Kumar's role. She said This mission had an equal contribution from men and women. It’s great that a woman’s contribution is at least being acknowledged. It’s not fair to say that this film ‘needs’ an Akshay Kumar. It’s great that an Akshay Kumar has done this film, despite knowing that women have equal space in it. Because normally, (male superstars) are not even willing to share equal space. But Akshay has not only acted in the film but produced it too.”

Considering the cast of the movie, the presence of the Khiladi of Bollywood, makes it a big one. Though the roles of all the characters are equally important, yet there must be a guiding star in the movie. Akshay Kumar is the one who pulls off the movie with his own pace and way.

Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar have been seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy. Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House, which is also running successfully in the theatres.

