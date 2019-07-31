Sameera Reddy names her daughter Nyra, shares adorable picture

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, who was seen in films like Race and Naksha, has welcomed her second child who is a baby girl a couple of weeks ago. The actress and her husband Akshai Varde have finally named their baby girl and the actress shared an adorable picture to announce her name to the world. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her son Hans as they both hold a board written Nyra on it. She captioned the picture saying, "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra'. Check out the post here-

Sameera Reddy had been very vocal about her pregnancy journey on social media and kept her fans updated about everything she was going through. She even shared her gorgeous pictures flaunting her baby bump underwater and left the fans in awe of her. After the arrival of her baby girl, Sameera also shared pictures of her son Hans with the newborn baby and he looked mesmerized with the little angel. She wrote, “Love at first sight... he is so fascinated with her! it’s too sweet...Sunday mornings!” Check out-

Sameera Reddy's son Hans with her daughter Nyra

The 34-year-old actress recently took to social media to talk about the much-debated subject of breastfeeding. Calling it a ''natural'' yet ''stressful'', the actress went on to mention that it is the woman's choice about the way they want to feed her child. She further wrote that ''no one can define what's the perfect way'' and ended the note by saying, "We're doing the best we can."

''Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard!,'' she wrote along with a picture of herself and her newborn.

