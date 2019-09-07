Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Pooja Bhatt reacts on father Mahesh Bhatt’s death hoax, tweets he’s ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Pooja Bhatt reacts on father Mahesh Bhatt’s death hoax, tweets he’s ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Read In Hindi

Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter to shut down all the gossip mongers by sharing adorable pictures of father Mahesh Bhatt in which he can be seen fit and fine.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2019 16:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Pooja Bhatt reacts on father Mahesh Bhatt’s death hoax

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt reacted to the rumours that her father Mahesh Bhatt has passed away. The actress took to her Twitter to shut down all the gossip mongers by sharing adorable pictures of the filmmaker in which he can be seen fit and fine. For the unversed, on Friday, Mahesh Bhatt’s death rumours surfaced the internet after CINTA shared an eulogy for a member named Mahesh Damodar Bhatt. Soon after the post, the news went viral and everyone confused the ace filmmaker with that in the post.

Pooja Bhatt, who is known to shut down trolls with her edgy sense of humour, took to her Twitter and wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father Mahesh Bhatt had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain't going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!"

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post here-

Here is the CINTA post that has created all the confusion-

India Tv - CINTA's post about Mahesh Bhatt's death

Image Source : FACEBOOK

CINTA's post about Mahesh Bhatt's death

Currently, Mahesh Bhatt has been shooting for his upcoming film Sadak 2 along with his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt. The actor also keeps sharing pictures from the shoot and treating his fans with pictures of his family together. In an earlier post, Mahesh Bhatt shared a special memory of his three daughters from the sets of Sadak 2 in which Pooja, Alia and Shaheen posed for a picture.

 
On the related note, Sadak 2 is the second installment of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak. The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who also starred in the first film. This time, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined them to take the legacy of the film forward.

 

Also read:

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt records romantic song for father Mahesh Bhatt's film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go for wild safari in Kenya- Seen pics yet?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fan-made wedding pictures go viral on the internet

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChandrayaan-2: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar hail ISRO for its efforts after lost contact with lander Next Story  