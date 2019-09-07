Pooja Bhatt reacts on father Mahesh Bhatt’s death hoax, tweets he’s ‘living dangerously and kicking’

Image Source : TWITTER Pooja Bhatt reacts on father Mahesh Bhatt’s death hoax

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt reacted to the rumours that her father Mahesh Bhatt has passed away. The actress took to her Twitter to shut down all the gossip mongers by sharing adorable pictures of the filmmaker in which he can be seen fit and fine. For the unversed, on Friday, Mahesh Bhatt’s death rumours surfaced the internet after CINTA shared an eulogy for a member named Mahesh Damodar Bhatt. Soon after the post, the news went viral and everyone confused the ace filmmaker with that in the post.

Pooja Bhatt, who is known to shut down trolls with her edgy sense of humour, took to her Twitter and wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father Mahesh Bhatt had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain't going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!"

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post here-

To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @MaheshNBhatt had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iwxtvpfOSO — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 6, 2019

Here is the CINTA post that has created all the confusion-

Image Source : FACEBOOK CINTA's post about Mahesh Bhatt's death

Currently, Mahesh Bhatt has been shooting for his upcoming film Sadak 2 along with his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt. The actor also keeps sharing pictures from the shoot and treating his fans with pictures of his family together. In an earlier post, Mahesh Bhatt shared a special memory of his three daughters from the sets of Sadak 2 in which Pooja, Alia and Shaheen posed for a picture.



On the related note, Sadak 2 is the second installment of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak. The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt who also starred in the first film. This time, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined them to take the legacy of the film forward.

